Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $275,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 641.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 102,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5%

TSM opened at $368.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $390.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

