Tecsys (TCYSF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Tecsys to post earnings of $0.0661 per share and revenue of $48.4180 million for the quarter.

Tecsys Price Performance

Shares of TCYSF stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. Tecsys has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc is a Canadian software company specializing in supply chain management solutions for healthcare organizations, third‐party logistics providers and distribution‐intensive enterprises. The company offers a suite of modular applications designed to optimize inventory management, order fulfillment and warehouse operations, helping clients improve accuracy, reduce waste and enhance service levels.

The company’s flagship products include warehouse management, inventory control, order management and RFID‐enabled traceability systems.

