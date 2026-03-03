Teekay (NYSE:TK) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $12.8760, with a volume of 948967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Get Teekay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Teekay in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Teekay has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on TK

Teekay Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Teekay by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Teekay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 154,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) is a global provider of marine transportation and offshore production solutions for the energy industry. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teekay designs, owns and operates a diversified fleet of tankers and floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units. The company specializes in the movement and storage of crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering integrated services that range from tanker transport to offshore production and marine maintenance.

Teekay’s core business is organized into three operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.