Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Northland Securities set a $37.00 price target on Teradata in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Teradata has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.49 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,497,577.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,354,676 shares in the company, valued at $376,899,896.04. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,429.08. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,938 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,125,000. Defiance ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,968,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teradata by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,928,000 after buying an additional 1,134,722 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth $23,549,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

