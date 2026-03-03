Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s Largest Position

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21,154 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 10.7% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $236,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $403.32 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 373.44, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

