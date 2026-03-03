Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif Sells 345,810 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 345,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $11,633,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,559.92. This trade represents a 85.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TEVA opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $41,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

