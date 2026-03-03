Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,099 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $96,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $2,836,310,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,360 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 94.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,995,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $250.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Shares of TXN opened at $209.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.41%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

