The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Lifesci Capital raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8%

RCKT stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $539.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,253 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $40,557.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 683,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,974.56. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $40,643.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,052,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,268.95. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,415 shares of company stock valued at $97,398. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

