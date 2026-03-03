The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.50 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total value of $11,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,274 shares in the company, valued at $127,970,781.12. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis Robert Cestello sold 4,279 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $1,001,328.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,066.67. This represents a 18.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 64,186 shares of company stock worth $14,840,973 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $214.15 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $243.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.