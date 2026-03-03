TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKO. Zacks Research downgraded TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 7,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $1,564,133.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 129,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,072,386.32. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,490. The trade was a 38.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 168,948 shares of company stock valued at $34,267,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in TKO Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,042,000 after buying an additional 111,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group stock opened at $224.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.13. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

