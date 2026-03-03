Transcontinental (TCLAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1656 per share and revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS TCLAF opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

TCLAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based company specializing in printing and flexible packaging solutions. Through its print segment, the company provides commercial printing, specialty media and label products for a range of industries, including publishing, retail and healthcare. Its flexible packaging segment designs and manufactures printed and laminated films, pouches, wrappers and labels used primarily in food and beverage, personal care, home care and pharmaceutical markets.

Founded in 1976 by Rémi Marcoux, Transcontinental has evolved from a regional printing operation into one of North America’s largest printers and a leading flexible-packaging manufacturer.

