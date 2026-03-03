Transcontinental (TCLCF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1656 per share and revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
Transcontinental stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental Inc, traded over the counter as TCLCF, is a Canada-based integrated printing and flexible packaging company. The firm operates through two primary segments—Media and Packaging—serving a broad range of consumer and business markets. With headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, Transcontinental leverages extensive printing facilities and packaging operations to deliver customized solutions across multiple industries.
In its Media segment, Transcontinental is one of the largest printers of magazines, catalogs, direct-mail products and specialty publications in North America.
