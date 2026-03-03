Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.4545.

Several research firms have commented on TNL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $291,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Dean Brown sold 66,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $4,949,645.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 427,821 shares in the company, valued at $31,671,588.63. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 96,702 shares of company stock worth $7,182,383 over the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

