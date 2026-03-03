Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Price

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research set a $31.00 target price on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 7,697 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $192,809.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,370.45. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $413,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,700. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,410. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,213,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 350,194 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Privia Health Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Privia Health Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on PRVA from $31 to $33 and reiterated a “buy” rating — the new target implies roughly ~37% upside from the current price, which can attract buyers and support the rally. Article Title

Truist raised its price target on PRVA from $31 to $33 and reiterated a “buy” rating — the new target implies roughly ~37% upside from the current price, which can attract buyers and support the rally. Positive Sentiment: Privia announced it will acquire Evolent’s ACO business to expand its value‑based care scale — a strategic deal that could boost managed-care revenue, accelerate margin improvement in value-based contracts, and justify higher multiples if integration succeeds. Privia Health Expands Value Based Care Scale With Evolent ACO Acquisition

Privia announced it will acquire Evolent’s ACO business to expand its value‑based care scale — a strategic deal that could boost managed-care revenue, accelerate margin improvement in value-based contracts, and justify higher multiples if integration succeeds. Negative Sentiment: Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold a combined ~24,338 shares across Feb. 26–27 for about $608k; he still holds 68,188 shares. Significant director sales can create short‑term selling pressure or raise governance/sentiment questions for some investors. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold a combined ~24,338 shares across Feb. 26–27 for about $608k; he still holds 68,188 shares. Significant director sales can create short‑term selling pressure or raise governance/sentiment questions for some investors. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: CFO David Mountcastle sold a combined ~13,058 shares across Feb. 26–27 for roughly $327k; he continues to own 172,909 shares. Insider sales by senior finance executives are often watched closely and can temper enthusiasm from positive catalysts. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.