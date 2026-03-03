U.S. Bancorp $USB Stock Position Decreased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Truist Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.02.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

