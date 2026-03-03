UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group to $475.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.83.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $412.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $464.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.72 and its 200 day moving average is $256.07. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,751,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

