Uniper (UNPRF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1334 per share for the quarter.

Uniper Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE is a Düsseldorf-based energy company focused on conventional power generation and global energy trading. The company operates a diversified portfolio of gas, coal and hydroelectric power plants, alongside managing decommissioning activities for nuclear assets. Through its upstream and midstream operations, Uniper delivers electricity and heat to industrial, commercial and residential customers, emphasizing flexibility and reliability in its energy supply solutions.

In addition to power generation, Uniper maintains a robust trading business that handles natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), power, coal and environmental products.

