uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on uniQure from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

uniQure Stock Down 32.8%

Insider Transactions at uniQure

Shares of QURE stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. uniQure has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $654.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 6,217 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $148,337.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 211,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,700.18. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $295,339.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,076 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,353.36. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,588. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in uniQure by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of uniQure by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

