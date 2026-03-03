US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,920 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises about 0.6% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.98% of US Foods worth $167,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in US Foods by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 120.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 155.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at $8,510,747.52. This trade represents a 42.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $102.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

