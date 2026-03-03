Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Acquired by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $388.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.84 and its 200-day moving average is $403.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $426.80.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

