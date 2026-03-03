Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2415 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

