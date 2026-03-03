Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,958 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Veeva Systems worth $115,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $181.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.13 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, December 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

