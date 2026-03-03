Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Chairman David Cote Sells 40,000 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Chairman David Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VRT opened at $257.68 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $264.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,701,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,284,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,110 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vertiv by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,885,000 after buying an additional 1,091,210 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

