Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Director Roger Fradin Sells 101,666 Shares of Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $257.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $264.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

