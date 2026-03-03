Volkswagen (VWAGY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5940 per share and revenue of $84.9249 billion for the quarter.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Volkswagen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is one of the world’s largest integrated automakers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937 to produce a mass-market “people’s car,” the company expanded through the post-war period into a global automotive group. Volkswagen’s operations encompass the design, engineering, manufacture and distribution of a broad range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the company’s consolidated brand portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Bentley, Lamborghini and other marques operated across its group structure.

In addition to vehicle production, Volkswagen provides a range of automotive-related products and services, including powertrain technologies, component manufacturing, mobility services and vehicle financing and leasing through its Volkswagen Financial Services unit.

Featured Articles

