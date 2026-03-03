Volkswagen (VWAPY) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5940 per share and revenue of $99.5912 billion for the quarter.

Volkswagen Trading Down 5.2%

OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG, trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:VWAPY, is a leading global automotive manufacturer based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937, the company has grown to become one of the largest automakers in the world by vehicle sales. Volkswagen’s product portfolio spans a diverse range of passenger cars, SUVs and light commercial vehicles under its core Volkswagen brand, as well as premium and luxury offerings through Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini. Beyond passenger vehicles, the group produces heavy trucks and buses via MAN and Scania, and provides comprehensive finance, leasing and mobility services.

In recent years, Volkswagen has emphasized its transformation into a provider of sustainable mobility solutions.

