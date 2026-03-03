Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD is Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,803,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122,167 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up about 10.4% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.48% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $230,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $917,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,486,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,025,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.2%

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,520.08. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,546,331. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.