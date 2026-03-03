Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD is Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,803,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122,167 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up about 10.4% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.48% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $230,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $917,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,486,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,025,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Paramount Skydance agreed to buy Warner Bros. Discovery (enterprise value ~ $110–111B) and plans to combine HBO Max with Paramount+, signaling a takeover premium for WBD shares and a clearer path to a strategic buyer. Paramount+ and HBO Max to merge into one streaming service after WBD deal closes
- Positive Sentiment: Paramount says it has already made progress with European regulators on the deal, reducing near-term regulatory uncertainty and increasing the odds the transaction closes. Paramount Claims Early European Regulatory Progress For WBD Deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Netflix publicly walked away from competing for WBD, which removed a bidding overhang and left Paramount as the apparent winner — good for price clarity but reduces alternative outcomes for shareholders. The Art of the Walk-Away: Netflix Wins by Losing the WBD Deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Street coverage updated: a mix of reiterations and a modestly higher price target ($26) from some outlets — reflects ongoing analyst debate about the deal value vs. WBD fundamentals. Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Raised to $26.00
- Negative Sentiment: Paramount warned the combined company will carry roughly $79B of net debt post-close — a large leverage burden that raises refinancing, interest-cost and integration risk for WBD shareholders. Paramount CEO says Warner Bros tie-up to carry $79 billion net debt, no cable asset sales planned
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Paramount plans about $6B of cost cuts have sparked fears of large layoffs and execution risk; combined with ongoing political and regulatory scrutiny, the integration could be contentious and disruptive. Paramount Skydance, Warner Bros. staffers fear devastating layoffs following merger: reports
- Negative Sentiment: WBD’s recent Q4 beat/miss dynamics—revenue roughly in line but EPS missed due to linear TV declines and studio weakness—underscore that underlying operations still face headwinds even as M&A headlines dominate. WBD Q4 Earnings Miss on Linear TV Decline and Studios Weakness
WBD stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $30.00.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.39.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.
The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.
