Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Price

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUE. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Trading Up 2.1%

NUE opened at $180.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.05. Nucor has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $690,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,717,044. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Batterbee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $330,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,106.56. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $856,792,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,002,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $123,145,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $105,435,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 580.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 653,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,699,000 after acquiring an additional 557,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.