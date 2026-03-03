WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 2791021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WT shares. Zacks Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

WisdomTree Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.78 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WisdomTree news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,140,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,201,725.80. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,674,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,477,000 after buying an additional 6,799,654 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,389,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,777 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $24,125,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 463.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc (NYSE: WT) is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

