Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 1543542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 4.6%

Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 594.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 60.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 69,999 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company’s activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside’s operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.