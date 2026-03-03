Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,902,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,410,580,000 after acquiring an additional 204,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,029,000 after purchasing an additional 136,605 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Xylem by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,714,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,717,000 after purchasing an additional 830,337 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Xylem by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,183,000 after purchasing an additional 663,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Xylem by 19.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,197,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,669,000 after buying an additional 830,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price objective on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $138.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

XYL stock opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

