Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.4150 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 22287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YARIY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yara International ASA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Arctic Securiti raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA Stock Up 0.2%

About Yara International ASA

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.71.

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company’s operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara’s business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.