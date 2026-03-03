Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,941 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.9% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 20.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $177.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

