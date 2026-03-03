Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.3644. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.3785, with a volume of 38,402 shares.

Zoned Properties Stock Up 1.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc, a property investment company, focuses on acquiring real estate properties within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. It operates through two segments: Property Investment Portfolio and Real Estate Services. The Property Investment Portfolio segment engages in the operations, leasing, and management of commercial properties. The Real Estate Services segment provides advisory, brokerage, and technology services related to commercial properties. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

