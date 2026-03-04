121,619 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $74.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

