Agios Pharmaceuticals Teases 2026 Catalysts as PYRUKYND Thalassemia Launch Gains Early Traction

Get alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) executives highlighted multiple upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones during the 46th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference, while also discussing early launch indicators following the company’s thalassemia approval for mitapivat.

Management outlines 2026 catalyst calendar

Chief Executive Officer Brian Goff said 2026 is expected to build on progress made in 2025, which he characterized as culminating with the approval of PYRUKYND (mitapivat) for the treatment of thalassemia. Goff said the launch is underway and positioned mitapivat as the foundation of Agios’ pyruvate kinase activation franchise.

Mitapivat in sickle cell disease (RISE UP Phase 3): a planned FDA meeting in the first quarter regarding a potential supplemental NDA (sNDA) and the “path forward.” Management said it plans to disclose the regulatory strategy after receiving meeting minutes.

a planned FDA meeting in the first quarter regarding a potential supplemental NDA (sNDA) and the “path forward.” Management said it plans to disclose the regulatory strategy after receiving meeting minutes. Tebapivat (a more potent PK activator): two fully enrolled Phase 2 studies, with a Phase 2b readout in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) expected in the first half of 2026 and top-line results in sickle cell disease expected in the second half of 2026.

two fully enrolled Phase 2 studies, with a Phase 2b readout in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) expected in the first half of 2026 and top-line results in sickle cell disease expected in the second half of 2026. Earlier-stage programs: AG-236 (TMPRSS6 siRNA) in Phase 1 for polycythemia vera (PV), and another program for phenylketonuria (PKU).

RISE UP Phase 3: hemoglobin endpoint met, VOC endpoint missed

Looking ahead, Goff pointed to several near- and mid-term milestones across the company’s clinical pipeline:

Discussing the RISE UP Phase 3 portion in sickle cell disease, Goff noted the study had two primary endpoints: hemoglobin improvement and reduction in vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs). He said the trial met the hemoglobin endpoint but did not achieve statistical significance for VOC reduction.

Goff characterized the hemoglobin results as a “very strong anti-hemolytic finding,” stating that 41% of patients achieved a hemoglobin improvement of at least 1 gram. He also cited statistically significant improvements in other markers of hemolysis, including reductions in indirect bilirubin and increases in average hemoglobin concentration.

He emphasized a responder-focused analysis, saying that among hemoglobin responders, average hemoglobin increased by 1.6 grams per deciliter and these patients showed a “pathway towards additional clinical benefits,” including reductions in sickle cell pain crises and improvements in fatigue.

Regulatory posture: focus on FDA meeting minutes, optionality discussed

On the company’s upcoming FDA interaction, Goff said a pre-sNDA meeting typically does not provide a direct “approvable or not” signal. Instead, he said the process generally includes review of the data, the sponsor proposing a pathway, and discussion of potential review issues. He reiterated that Agios intends to provide more transparency once it receives the meeting minutes, which he said are typically received around 30 days after the meeting.

Goff also addressed safety, stating that the sickle cell study showed a “very favorable safety profile,” and that the company did not observe hepatocellular injury events following the same pattern seen in thalassemia that led to a REMS program. He described the clinical concept as potentially a “try first” approach given the safety profile and the ability to discontinue if patients do not respond.

He added that the competitive landscape—including Novo Nordisk’s etavopivat, which he said has been guided to read out in the second quarter—does not change Agios’ pursuit, given the company’s view of its own dataset.

Commercial launch: early thalassemia traction and payer dynamics

Chief Commercial Officer Tsveta Milanova described early launch indicators as positive across stakeholders. She said that, as of the end of January—representing the first four to five weeks of the launch—Agios had seen 44 prescriptions written by REMS-certified physicians. Milanova said physicians and patients have responded positively to what she described as a broad label covering transfusion-dependent and non-transfusion-dependent alpha and beta thalassemia.

On payer access, Milanova said the product is in the early phase where medical exceptions may be required until formulary placement occurs, which she said typically takes six to nine months. She added that thalassemia is rare from a payer perspective and she does not expect the category to be heavily managed, stating the company has not seen hurdles to patients initiating therapy.

Milanova also discussed expected launch dynamics, saying Agios does not anticipate a large initial bolus of patients because thalassemia is not “imminently life-threatening,” implying a more gradual ramp. She expects early prescribing to skew toward transfusion-dependent patients due to more frequent interactions with the healthcare system, with growth over time driven by non-transfusion-dependent patients who may have fewer routine visits.

She said Agios estimates there are about 6,000 diagnosed adult thalassemia patients in the U.S., and that roughly two-thirds are non-transfusion-dependent. She also described an “initial addressable launch segment” of about 4,000 patients split roughly evenly between transfusion-dependent and non-transfusion-dependent, with the company expecting similar penetration across segments over time.

Global opportunity and pipeline positioning

Management reiterated guidance of a $1 billion global commercial opportunity for mitapivat in PK deficiency and thalassemia, with Milanova noting the majority of the opportunity is expected to come from thalassemia and primarily from the U.S. She cited market access dynamics in higher-prevalence regions such as Gulf countries and reimbursement timelines in Europe as factors that can influence early penetration outside the U.S.

Executives also discussed plans to extend use into pediatric populations over time, stating that moving from adults into pediatrics is an ambition in both thalassemia and sickle cell disease, though they did not provide specific timelines.

In MDS, Milanova said tebapivat’s Phase 2b study is dose-finding and that Agios will assess the data across efficacy, tolerability, and route of administration. She noted physicians have indicated that an oral therapy with favorable tolerability that helps keep elderly patients “untethered” from clinics could be attractive versus existing IV options or physician-administered subcutaneous treatments such as REBLOZYL.

For AG-236 in PV, Goff described TMPRSS6 as central to iron homeostasis and hepcidin regulation, and said the program targets patients needing alternatives beyond phlebotomy. He said Agios is looking for a durable effect with tight hematocrit control and long intervals between doses, and that Phase 1 healthy volunteer data expected in 2026 should help validate the mechanism and guide next steps.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

Recommended Stories