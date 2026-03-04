Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Touts AMVUTTRA Momentum, Teases Key Pipeline Readouts at TD Cowen Conf.

Get alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) executives highlighted continued confidence in growth for its transthyretin amyloidosis (TTR) franchise while outlining several upcoming pipeline data readouts during a fireside chat at the TD Cowen Healthcare Conference. Chief Scientific Officer Kevin Fitzgerald and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Poulton discussed commercial drivers for AMVUTTRA, competitive dynamics in TTR cardiomyopathy, and the company’s longer-term strategy under its “Alnylam 2030” framework.

AMVUTTRA growth drivers: category expansion, access, and first-line share

Poulton said Alnylam’s confidence in AMVUTTRA’s trajectory rests on several factors, starting with overall market expansion in an “under-diagnosed, under-treated” disease category. He estimated treatment rates at roughly 20% to 25% today and said treated patient growth has been “about 40% a year” over the past several years, including a period when there was only one therapy on the market. With three companies now investing in disease awareness and treatment, he said Alnylam expects robust market growth to continue.

Market access was another key point of emphasis. Poulton noted investor concerns ahead of launch about AMVUTTRA’s Medicare Part B “buy and bill” positioning and price versus Part D products. He said the launch has progressed well and that more than 90% of patients have access to AMVUTTRA as a first-line therapy. He added that the company has not seen access become a headwind and said it feels “very good” about access looking toward 2026.

On payer policy dynamics, Poulton said 26 payer policies are “set” and that the company has not seen meaningful changes from 2025 to 2026. He said there are no step edits in the first-line setting for most patients. AMVUTTRA’s payer mix is heavily Medicare-driven, with Poulton estimating roughly 80% of AMVUTTRA patients are Medicare beneficiaries across polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy. He described the Medicare split as roughly 50/50 between fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage, adding that fee-for-service Medicare has no payer policies and limited management. Poulton said the company has seen “very little” cross-management of Part B and Part D within Medicare Advantage, while step edits are more prevalent in commercial plans, which he described as a smaller portion of the market (about 15% to 20%).

Franchise outlook and guidance references

Poulton pointed to Alnylam’s previously shared financial targets, including 2026 franchise revenue guidance of $4.4 billion to $4.7 billion. He also referenced “Alnylam 2030” commentary given at JPMorgan, including a stated 25% total revenue CAGR through 2030 (including product sales, collaboration revenue, and royalties), with the TTR franchise as the largest driver.

On market share, Poulton cited data previously shared through the end of the third quarter showing AMVUTTRA first-line share in the “mid to high twenties.” He said the company remains focused on first-line share as the largest segment, while noting it has also been “very successful” in the second-line part of the market since launch.

Competition discussion: WAINUA and combination use

Asked about competitive threat from WAINUA, Poulton said more competitors can help expand diagnosis and treatment in an underpenetrated category. He said it is difficult to comment further without seeing upcoming data, but pointed to potential differentiators including the speed of TTR knockdown, interest in safety data given historical renal toxicity concerns with antisense oligonucleotides, and AMVUTTRA’s dosing and administration profile (once quarterly under Part B, physician-administered, with home administration possible). He contrasted that with a once-monthly Part D product.

Poulton also referenced the polyneuropathy market experience following WAINUA’s U.S. launch at the start of 2024, saying Alnylam did not see a change in the trajectory of its polyneuropathy business and that the “pie started to expand faster.” He said Alnylam believes it has captured about 70% of new patient starts since that launch and expects its head start to help in cardiomyopathy as well.

On combination therapy with tafamidis, Poulton said combination use is occurring but is “more restricted” from a payer standpoint and that broader access may not open up until tafamidis becomes generic. He noted that in HELIOS-B, 40% of patients were on tafamidis at baseline and that AMVUTTRA showed favorable efficacy on endpoints in that subgroup, which he said is reflected in the product label.

Next-generation TTR: nucresiran and TRITON enrollment

Fitzgerald said enrollment in the TRITON study for nucresiran is “on track” in early days. He described nucresiran as a next-generation approach designed for twice-yearly dosing, deeper TTR knockdown, and less variability compared with current therapy. Fitzgerald referenced a target of approximately 95% knockdown versus “mid-80s” knockdown, and said the company is hopeful deeper knockdown could translate into better efficacy, noting a relationship between knockdown depth and efficacy in polyneuropathy (mNIS+7).

He outlined two phase 3 studies underway for nucresiran:

Polyneuropathy study similar in design to HELIOS-A, using the same APOLLO control arm; the company expects a 2028 launch timeline.

similar in design to HELIOS-A, using the same APOLLO control arm; the company expects a 2028 launch timeline. Cardiomyopathy outcomes study of about 1,200 patients, largely on top of tafamidis; Fitzgerald said the study’s design assumptions are supported by HELIOS-B combination-subgroup data. Poulton said a cardiomyopathy readout and launch would be expected in 2030.

Poulton said that if nucresiran achieves the profile the company expects, it could consolidate the TTR business and improve financial characteristics, citing no royalty burden and potential for operating margin expansion. He reiterated Alnylam’s stated operating margin expectations of about 30% through 2030 and said the company believes margins could expand to “at least mid-40s%” with a successful nucresiran launch.

Pipeline priorities and expected data readouts

Fitzgerald highlighted several pipeline programs investors are watching, particularly in cardiometabolic disease and hematology. For zilebesiran (hypertension), he emphasized its ability to reduce blood pressure and “hold it there,” arguing that avoiding blood pressure spikes may be beneficial for vascular health. He said the company is in a phase 3 outcomes trial.

For the diabetes program REV-14, Fitzgerald said Alnylam is pursuing a novel insulin sensitizer mechanism supported by human genetics, and said phase 2 proof-of-concept data in diabetics are expected by the end of the year, including HbA1c/fasting assessments and clamp studies in a subpopulation.

Fitzgerald also discussed a plasminogen-targeting program aimed at bleeding disorders, describing a goal of a “universal hemostatic agent without thrombotic risk,” based on genetic insights. He said Alnylam has entered a phase 2 trial in hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT), describing HHT patients as having fragile blood vessels and chronic bleeding, and cited an estimated prevalence of 40,000 to 90,000. He said the company expects data by the end of the year and is preparing to file in a second, not-yet-named indication, with additional potential indications discussed including hemophilia and von Willebrand disease. He suggested development could include standard trials for larger indications and potentially basket approaches for less prevalent diseases.

In neurology, Fitzgerald said the company has a phase 1b Huntington’s disease program targeting exon 1, with data expected by the end of the year on safety and degree of lowering. He said the company is looking for approximately 40% to 50% knockdown, which he described as a level the field believes could provide significant benefit.

On capital allocation and strategy, Poulton said Alnylam’s “Alnylam 2030” goals center on leadership in TTR, pipeline expansion beyond TTR, and scaling the business financially. He said the company set expectations for investing 30% of revenues back into R&D, primarily driven by internal innovation, while also allowing “selective” external business development within that same budget. Fitzgerald said the company is interested in opportunities that enhance delivery or enable combination approaches with RNAi, while also remaining open to building “the next franchise” in high unmet-need areas.

