Amplitude CFO Flags Best-Ever Q4, 17% Growth as Go-to-Market Shift Targets Enterprise Upside

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) CFO Andrew Casey discussed the company’s recent operating momentum and go-to-market changes during a conference-style interview that also covered his career path through Sun Microsystems, Oracle, Symantec, HP, ServiceNow, WalkMe, and Lacework.

Casey’s background and path to Amplitude

Casey said he was born in Lawrence, Kansas and grew up moving frequently as part of a military family. He attended the University of Redlands and later went to graduate school at the Peter Drucker School of Business at Claremont, where he met his wife, who is also a CFO.

Professionally, Casey described a long operating finance career across several large technology companies. He spent nine years at Sun Microsystems, where he said a rotation culture and time in investor relations shaped his view of what CFOs do. He then moved to Oracle, where he worked on corporate finance and acquisition integration, but said he ultimately left due to culture. He later joined Symantec and said he pushed for a shift to a subscription model before that approach became widespread.

Casey also recounted working at HP on integrating the services business after the EDS acquisition. From there, he joined ServiceNow in 2014 when it was roughly a $400 million business and said it scaled to about $4.5 billion by 2020. He later became CFO at WalkMe shortly before the onset of COVID-19 and described operational challenges, including the CEO returning to Tel Aviv and not coming back. He said WalkMe benefited during 2020 as customers bought more tools to manage remote operations, and he was told to prepare the company to go public on a short timeline, culminating in a June 2021 IPO.

Casey said he subsequently joined cybersecurity company Lacework after being recruited to help stabilize operations. He stated the business had burned about $350 million the year before he joined and that the team cut that burn roughly in half. He described a sale process that ended with Lacework being sold to Fortinet in August 2024, and said he was announced as Amplitude’s CFO the same day the Lacework definitive agreement was signed.

Why he took the role

Casey said Thomas Hansen, then Amplitude’s president and go-to-market leader, approached him about helping drive a shift toward enterprise customers and building Amplitude into a platform in its market. Casey said founder and CEO Spencer Skates stood out as “surprisingly humble” and open to learning, which influenced his decision to join. He also emphasized that he wanted a CEO/CFO relationship where finance is embedded in operations rather than limited to reporting and accounting.

What Amplitude does

Casey described Amplitude as an “instrumentation layer” for digital customer engagement, helping businesses understand how users behave in digital products and applications. He said the company’s product analytics can support loyalty programs, conversion funnels, promotions, and content curation.

As examples, he cited The Economist’s shift from print to digital, First American Title’s mortgage title process automation, and NTT Docomo’s work on promotional campaigns. He also said Amplitude’s customer base has expanded beyond digital-native businesses to a broader set of industries building digital interactions with their clients.

Business performance and growth drivers

Casey said Amplitude had “one of the best quarters we’ve ever had” in Q4 and noted 17% growth. He added that when he joined, the company was growing around 6%, was “wildly unprofitable,” and faced churn issues. Casey said Amplitude has posted accelerating growth for six consecutive quarters and that the company achieved profitability for the first quarter.

He attributed continued opportunity to two primary monetization levers:

Data ingestion: Casey said Amplitude’s pricing is not seat-based, but instead tied to how much data a customer ingests into the platform.

Cross-sell of modules: He said Amplitude charges for additional modules, including Experiment, Session Replay, and Guides and Surveys, positioning these capabilities against products such as WalkMe and Pendo.

Casey said cross-sell has been a key growth driver over the past year, particularly as the company built out more platform capabilities. He also said Amplitude historically “oversold capacity,” contributing to downsells and churn when customers purchased more data capacity than they could use—particularly in the post-IPO period and among digitally native customers that later contracted or failed. He described go-to-market “re-engineering” toward a more value-oriented sales process that starts customers at an appropriate ingestion level, then expands as they achieve value.

Healthcare and partner channel comments

In audience Q&A, Casey said Amplitude has healthcare clients using the platform for patient onboarding, emergency room kiosk interactions, and nursing floor optimization, and characterized healthcare as an area seeking efficiency gains through digital interactions.

Asked whether customers are end users or integrators, Casey said Amplitude sells mostly to end users today, but is building a partner-led opportunity. He said that in the company’s long-term business plan, Amplitude should reach a point where 40% of business comes from partners, enabled by opening the platform for development by value-added resellers and global systems integrators.

About Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

