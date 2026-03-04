Andrew Surdykowski Sells 4,571 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Surdykowski sold 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $740,502.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 48,181 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,322. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $164.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,647,000 after buying an additional 413,639 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17,398.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 54,107,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,763,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,653,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,914,000 after purchasing an additional 837,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,875,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,212,000 after purchasing an additional 158,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,438,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,657,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Barclays set a $193.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.