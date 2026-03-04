Anupam Khare Sells 4,000 Shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,463.39. This represents a 22.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSK opened at $168.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $180.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.21%.Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 43.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

