Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $53,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 232,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 81,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 575,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,434,000 after purchasing an additional 131,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,671,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,715,000 after purchasing an additional 295,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 746.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.