Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,413 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Axis Capital worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point set a $121.00 price target on Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Axis Capital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $141.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.28. Axis Capital had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

