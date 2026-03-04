AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,888 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.94% of AxoGen worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AxoGen by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,931,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,968 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter worth about $14,468,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in AxoGen by 85.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,433,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 659,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,500,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,111,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 573,041 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 0.98. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

AXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on AxoGen from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXGN

Insider Transactions at AxoGen

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 43,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $1,280,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,040.06. This trade represents a 31.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 46,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $1,378,596.15. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,680 shares of company stock worth $9,174,052. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AxoGen

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen’s offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.