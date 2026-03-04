Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Boise Cascade worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $2,342,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 175,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,281,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,052 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.26. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCC

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company’s operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.