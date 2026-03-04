Canerector Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Canerector Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 18,035.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,668,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,543,750 shares during the quarter. Bank Of Montreal comprises approximately 5.7% of Canerector Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Canerector Inc. owned approximately 3.17% of Bank Of Montreal worth $2,952,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in Bank Of Montreal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMO opened at $143.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Bank Of Montreal has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $149.01.

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.16. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 56.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank Of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada’s largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO’s core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

