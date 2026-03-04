Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.67. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 313,143 shares traded.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc (NYSE American: CIK) is a closed-end management investment company managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, one of the world’s leading asset managers. The fund’s primary objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing in a diversified portfolio of income-producing securities across fixed-income and equity markets.

The fund typically allocates assets to a mix of investment-grade and below-investment-grade corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, convertible securities and dividend-paying equities.

