Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.67. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 313,143 shares traded.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc (NYSE American: CIK) is a closed-end management investment company managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, one of the world’s leading asset managers. The fund’s primary objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing in a diversified portfolio of income-producing securities across fixed-income and equity markets.
The fund typically allocates assets to a mix of investment-grade and below-investment-grade corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, convertible securities and dividend-paying equities.
