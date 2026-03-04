Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,482 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $66,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,434,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,344,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.00.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

