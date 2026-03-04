Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF $SCHY

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,198 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.46% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $91,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $710,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 92,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8,318.8% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHY stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.57. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility. SCHY was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

