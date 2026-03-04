Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $47,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 48,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,988,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

