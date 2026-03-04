Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 228,149 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,149 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Gold Trust worth $127,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $104.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust News Roundup

iShares Gold Trust Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.